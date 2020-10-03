የኦሮሞ ትግል ነፃ ያወጣቸዉ ፀረ ኦሮሞዎች

1) Hire panel of international and independent experts to conduct constitutional enquiry regarding postponement of election.

2) Let the UN investigate all human rights abuses and killings

3) Free ALL political prisoners.

4) Organize inclusive national dialogue, negotiation and prepare new transitional charter

5) Institute transitional government and conduct election as soon as possible

Lunatic Abiy and his cronies are scared. Why?

1) The constitution says conduct election every 5 years. NO WAY that is subject to any interpretation.

2) Abiy Ahmed will be taken to ICC to face trial for the rights abuses and killings he ordered over the last two and half years.

3) Abiy the lunatic knows Jawar and Bekele will absolutely destroy him in election politics.

4) Abiy the lunatic wants to be a ”king”, and national dialogue means he will be just like any other party in the negotiation. He wants to be a dictators, and dialogue and democracy would not allow that.

5) Abiy the lunatic knows he has no chance of becoming a ”king” or a dictator once the transitional processes is back on track i.e transitional government is instituted.