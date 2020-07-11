የኤርትራ መንግሥት መግለጫ

July 11, 2020

የኤርትራ መንግሥት መግለጫ— የቪኦኤ ዘጋቢ ከኣስመራ «ስምምነቱ ተስፋ የተጣለበትን ያህል ሊራመድ ያልቻለው የሁለቱን ሃገሮች ሰላም በማይፈልጉ የውስጥና የውጭ ሃገር ኃይሎች ምክንያት ነው።» የተያያዘው የድምፅ ፋይል ያዳምጡ።

Elias Amare ኤልያስ ኣማረ

#Lagannaagabaa

“Guyyaa shaniin booda Tarkaanfiin Itti aanu Bootteen Boba’aa Baatu Fi Baaburrii Jibutii Irraa gara biyyaa galu Akka Hin sochoone Gochuudha.kana bilbilaan waliif dhaamaa. Haalli Oromoon Amma keessa jiru dhimma du’uu fi jiraachuti.kanaaf cimsinee falmachuu malee falli biraa hin jiru.

Waanuma amma Oromoon keessa jirru kana nutti himaa jira walaleeysaan!! Galatoomi Adeeroo

