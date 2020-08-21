The leaders of the neftegna government who closed #OMN thinking they can muzzle the voice of the people are now saying the network can start its broadcast from Ethiopia. They are defeated and will be defeated in many other fronts!

– Malka Hawaas

#Oromoprotests occupying the Ethiopian Embassy in London

የኢትዮጵያ መንግስት እና አፈቀላጤዎች የኦሮሞ ትግል በሐረርጌ ፣ ባሌ እና አርሲ የተወሰነ አስመስለው ፣ ሃይማኖታዊ ይዘት ያለዉ ሊያስመስሉ ይሞክራሉ ።

እዉነቱ ግን ያ አይደለም ከቡራዩ ጀምሮ እስከ ነቀምት እጅግ ከፍተኛ እንቅስቃሴ ነበረ ።

ሃጫሉ ከሞተ በሗላ ጀምሮ በነዚህ አካበቢዎች በወታደር ካምፕ እና ትምህርት ቤቶች ሳይቀር ማጎሪያ ተደርገዋል ።

አሁንም የተገደሉ ሰዎች አሉ ።

መቼስ ጉጂና ወለጋ ሰላም ኖሮ አያዉቅም ። ሰላም የነበሩት አካባቢዎች የግድያ ወረዳ ሆነዋል ፣ የቀረዉ አዲስ አበባ ዙሪያ ነች ።

የኦሮሚያ ኮሚኒኬሽን ሰዎች ደግሞ በFB ዘመን ዉሸት የትም አያደርስም ። ኢማም ከነሚታቸዉ የተገደሉት ባንክ ሲዘርፉ ወይ ሌላ አይደለም ። በግፍ ነዉ ።

ሰላማዊ ዜጎች ባንክ ሲዘርፉ እንኳን ቢገኝ ግደል የሚል ህግ የለም ።

መንግሥትን በሰላማዊ መንገድ መቃወም ፣ በማንኛውም ምክንያት መብት ነዉ ። ያልፈጠርከዉን ህይወት የማጥፋት መብት ግን የለም ።

በጠመንጃ ህዝብ ዝም ማሰኘት አይቻልም ። ህዝቡም ዝም አይልም ።

ትግሉ ይቀጥላል ፣ ድል የኦሮሞ መሆኑ አይቀርም !!!

Isho Bir

A black day in Oromia. Remembering the dozens of souls lost on the #OromoProtests of 18th Aug. 28.

Don’t let their blood be for nothing!



“መግደል መሸነፍ ነው” ያንተው ጥቅስ ነበር። በገደልክ ቁጥር እየተሸነፍክ፣ እየወደቅክ ነውና በዚች አለም ውስጥ መደበቂያ አጥተህ በወንጀለኛነትህ ትታደናለህ።የንጹሗን ደም ይፋረድሃል።ልብ ያለው ልብ ይበል!

@Sadik

Moo’ataa jirra!

Mootummaan harka micciiramnaan Jawar Mohammad akka ogeessa fayyaa ofii barbaade biratti yaalamu hayyamee jira. Kun seenaa Itoophiyaa keessatti kan jalqabaati.

2. #OMN istuudiyoon Finfinnee akka qilleensa irratti deebi’u ni hayyama jedhee jira. Dirqameeti

3. Mootummaan Abiyyi kan sirna nafxanyaa deebisuuf abjate amma biyya bulchuu dhiisee hojii poolisii qofa hojjataa jira. Ummata keenyatu likkitti isa galche.

4. Abiyyi kalee caala har’a jibbame. Har’a caala ammoo bor ni jibbama. Ummanni gatii isaa kennaafii jira.

5. Nafxanyaan Finfinnee keessa teettee ajjeechaa Oromootti gammaddu amma beelaan waxalamaa jirti.

6. Jawaar, Baqqalaafi hogganoonni ABOs dirqiin ni hiikamu. Itti mudduu qofa nu barbaachisa.

7. Gumaan Haacaaluu Hundessaa ni baati.