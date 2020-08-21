የኢትዮጵያ መንግስት እና አፈቀላጤዎች የኦሮሞ ትግል በሐረርጌ ፣ ባሌ እና አርሲ የተወሰነ አስመስለው ፣ ሃይማኖታዊ ይዘት ያለዉ ሊያስመስሉ ይሞክራሉ ።
The leaders of the neftegna government who closed #OMN thinking they can muzzle the voice of the people are now saying the network can start its broadcast from Ethiopia. They are defeated and will be defeated in many other fronts!
– Malka Hawaas
#Oromoprotests occupying the Ethiopian Embassy in London
የኢትዮጵያ መንግስት እና አፈቀላጤዎች የኦሮሞ ትግል በሐረርጌ ፣ ባሌ እና አርሲ የተወሰነ አስመስለው ፣ ሃይማኖታዊ ይዘት ያለዉ ሊያስመስሉ ይሞክራሉ ።
እዉነቱ ግን ያ አይደለም ከቡራዩ ጀምሮ እስከ ነቀምት እጅግ ከፍተኛ እንቅስቃሴ ነበረ ።
ሃጫሉ ከሞተ በሗላ ጀምሮ በነዚህ አካበቢዎች በወታደር ካምፕ እና ትምህርት ቤቶች ሳይቀር ማጎሪያ ተደርገዋል ።
አሁንም የተገደሉ ሰዎች አሉ ።
መቼስ ጉጂና ወለጋ ሰላም ኖሮ አያዉቅም ። ሰላም የነበሩት አካባቢዎች የግድያ ወረዳ ሆነዋል ፣ የቀረዉ አዲስ አበባ ዙሪያ ነች ።
የኦሮሚያ ኮሚኒኬሽን ሰዎች ደግሞ በFB ዘመን ዉሸት የትም አያደርስም ። ኢማም ከነሚታቸዉ የተገደሉት ባንክ ሲዘርፉ ወይ ሌላ አይደለም ። በግፍ ነዉ ።
ሰላማዊ ዜጎች ባንክ ሲዘርፉ እንኳን ቢገኝ ግደል የሚል ህግ የለም ።
መንግሥትን በሰላማዊ መንገድ መቃወም ፣ በማንኛውም ምክንያት መብት ነዉ ። ያልፈጠርከዉን ህይወት የማጥፋት መብት ግን የለም ።
በጠመንጃ ህዝብ ዝም ማሰኘት አይቻልም ። ህዝቡም ዝም አይልም ።
ትግሉ ይቀጥላል ፣ ድል የኦሮሞ መሆኑ አይቀርም !!!
A black day in Oromia. Remembering the dozens of souls lost on the #OromoProtests of 18th Aug. 28.
Don’t let their blood be for nothing!
“መግደል መሸነፍ ነው” ያንተው ጥቅስ ነበር። በገደልክ ቁጥር እየተሸነፍክ፣ እየወደቅክ ነውና በዚች አለም ውስጥ መደበቂያ አጥተህ በወንጀለኛነትህ ትታደናለህ።የንጹሗን ደም ይፋረድሃል።ልብ ያለው ልብ ይበል!
@Sadik
Moo’ataa jirra!
Mootummaan harka micciiramnaan Jawar Mohammad akka ogeessa fayyaa ofii barbaade biratti yaalamu hayyamee jira. Kun seenaa Itoophiyaa keessatti kan jalqabaati.
2. #OMN istuudiyoon Finfinnee akka qilleensa irratti deebi’u ni hayyama jedhee jira. Dirqameeti
3. Mootummaan Abiyyi kan sirna nafxanyaa deebisuuf abjate amma biyya bulchuu dhiisee hojii poolisii qofa hojjataa jira. Ummata keenyatu likkitti isa galche.
4. Abiyyi kalee caala har’a jibbame. Har’a caala ammoo bor ni jibbama. Ummanni gatii isaa kennaafii jira.
5. Nafxanyaan Finfinnee keessa teettee ajjeechaa Oromootti gammaddu amma beelaan waxalamaa jirti.
6. Jawaar, Baqqalaafi hogganoonni ABOs dirqiin ni hiikamu. Itti mudduu qofa nu barbaachisa.
7. Gumaan Haacaaluu Hundessaa ni baati.
Hub. Kaayyoon qabsoo Oromoo namoota hidhaman hiiksisuu qofaa miti. Mootummaa nafxanyaa kana lafa irraa balleesuudha. Itti muddi!
Q: Why does this activist work hard to impress the Habeshas?
A: He doesn’t have a strong social base/constituency in Somali Region. He is not a member of ONLF. He became member of SPDP only recently, so he hasn’t built a strong network. This means he doesn’t have anyone to depend on for his power in Somali region.
So, to offset his weakness, Mustafe has to seek outside help, i.e., from Abiy (the federal government). He thinks talking about Ethiopia too much makes Abiy happy. That will also help him get the Habesha media coverage. Image building! Then, he’ll go back to Somali to do propaganda saying:
“I have the support of the federal government and all Ethiopians. Anyone who opposes me is opposing the reform the country is making. So, shut up!”
