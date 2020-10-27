የአምባ ገነን መንግስታት የመጨረሻ እጣፈንታ

History should be our teacher- Taariikhdu macalin ha noqoto!.

Since Emperor Menelik II started his empire-building project in 1889, Ethiopian conflicts have only one predictable outcome- the winner takes all.

There has never been a win-win outcome in any Ethiopian conflict resolution in the past.

Winners always flaunt hubris in their ‘deserved’ victory. While losers often self-deprecate and wait for their turn with the hope of wreaking an act of vengeance when their time arrives.

While victory and vanquishment oscillated between the Abbysinians, the historically oppressed groups( i.e. Somalis, Oromos etc) are only seen spoils of war by the winners.

– Dr Nur Hassan

Abiy got a good teacher from the neighbouring north!!