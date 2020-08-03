የትግራይ ብሄራዊ ክልላዊ መንግስት ምኽር ቤት ለኢ.ፌ.ዲ.ሪ ፌዴሬሽን ምኽር ቤት የፃፈው የመልስ ደብዳቤ፣
The regional council also cautioned #HoF that instead of collaborating with forces “bent on dismantling the multinational federalism” by going above & beyond its mandate, it better cooperate or not block #Tigray‘s constitutional move or take responsibility for the consequences. pic.twitter.com/GkQtSbfpnt
— Addis Standard (@addisstandard) August 3, 2020
#Ethiopia: Tigray rejects #HoF‘s warning not to hold regional election. “Tigray National Regional Gov’t & the people of Tigray reject the [HoF] letter because it violets the principles of the constitution & contravenes the sovereign ownership of power by nations & nationalities.” pic.twitter.com/wNtkKgRacU
— Addis Standard (@addisstandard) August 3, 2020
