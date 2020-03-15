የሸንጎ ከፍተኛ አመራሮች በእንጅባራ ከተማ ታስሯል‼

“የአገው ህዝብና መላው ኢትዮጵያዊ ወገናችን እንዲያውቀው፦

ዛሬ መጋቢት 6 ቀን 2012 ዓ/ም ሸንጎው በእንጅባራ ከተማ ከወረዳና ከዞን አመራሮች ጋር የምክክር መድረክ አዘጋጅቶ ነበር ስብሰባውን ለመምራት ለመካፈል የሄዱትን ፖሊስ ገና በጠዋቱ ከመኝታቸው ሰብስቦ አስሯቸዋል።

የታሰሩትም፦

1- አቶ ፍቃዱ መስፍን የፓርቲው የውጭ ጉዳይ ኃላፊ

2- ” አፈወርቅ አወቀ ” የፖለቲካ ” ”

3- ” ገ/ሂወት ሙላው ” ምርጫ ” ”

4- ” መላሽ ገብሬ የሸንጎው የዝቋላ ወረዳ አመራር

5- ” ኪሮስ ሮምሃ የዋግ ሸንጎ ህዝብ ግንኙነት ኃላፊ

6- ” ዮሴፍ ታደሰ የዋግ ሸንጎ ምርጫ ጉዳይ ”

7- ” አብዮት ደቦጭ የጭልጋ የሸንጎ አመራር

8- ” አወቀ ” ” ” ናቸው

በመሆኑም መላው የአገው ህዝብና የሽንጎው ደጋፊዎች ይሄን እኩይ ተግባር እንድታወግዙ እየጠየቅን መረጃዎችን እየተከታተልን የምናቀርብላችሁ መሆኑን እንገልፃለን።”

የአገው ብሔራዊ ሸንጎ

Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, Friedrich Hayek- how much money did they all make to cement the foundation for the modern world economic system? Did Aristotle, Socrates, Kant and Hegel ever govern a village to leave us the foundation for the political and philosophical thoughts we all rely on today?

Anti-intellectualism is not just championing of ignorance, but also a dangerous propaganda to pave the way for suppression of dissent and even extermination of the intelligentsia. It must be condemned and corrected before its late.