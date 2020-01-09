Distant countryOrEthiopian DarwinPart 1

Four years is going to be filled. I ran to west oromia with my best friend. From Sheger. This is my friend Oromo. He can’t know afan oromo. If there is a great interest to know afan oromo and afan oromo, he should leave his own work and leave his own work to adama and we will walk together. We have turned oromia together. Actually, I was very needed. He was on his responsibility for the role of playing and more knowledgeable than they were not aware. Indeed, our friendship was more than a brother.

We were my reproach one day.

Nekemte dear country

The Earth is stay

Nagatte maalittan beekaa

The one who loves you may be saved

Translation

A country without integrity

It’s the market

I don’t understand

The person who loves him is cruel. It will be better than saying.

Yes, when we eat our lunch in our beautiful heart, we went to the West Oromia Prime Minister. And there was one of us at the door of the rain. Skip cannot express. Touched. Friends. I will be disappointed.

My friend was amazed. Then he called my name and said unto me, ” see? It’s not snowing. But do you see what the rain does? It is a good thing that he calls. It looks like something is opened from above. Actually this rain is not only the rain but it is not only a blessing, but not a blessing

I didn’t laugh at anything. Actually he knew that he was from his heart. But I knew it. Wollega is a beautiful country. You will be surprised when you go away from my taste. God bless the earth he created. A cup that is seen in the streets of coffee, the garden of banana, and its beauty will cost you a mouth. When you cross Devon, you won’t be able to see it when you see a in the door of human beings. If you are going to judge you, you don’t think you are going to go to heaven. Do you remember the famous writer tesfaye gebreab in this place? If you read burka zimita.

He said, ” the silence of burka and beauty in the book of ” burka zimita ” is more than words.

” I think God was oromo in the past days. Because he gave all this wealth and fertile country that he gave to oromo. Surely the measure of measure was reasonable. If you travel oromia in any direction, it is God’s grace. Everything will shine. This is the type of thing that is called to wash his hands.

The land of oromo in short is more than words of Oromo. It is a gift to answer all that he has given double. Sure my friend said. There is a blessing of God.

This election was perfect peaceful.

No man and pets in the area are very equipped with wild animals. Because they are all full, there is no one who has forgotten. It is not something that is called to eat and eat or take it. Everyone takes his land in peace. If it is not a thousand, it is worth thousands.

Nay, I remembered something here. We were traveling to aba jifar in aba jifar. When we had crossed my time, I was going to stand up with my friend and asked me to stand with a corner. Stand up and followed. The place is on the height, because it is high. Every direction is surrounded by Hungarian. Fertile. Green land. The wild beasts that see me in the area. Swing, jump, daddy…. I think they’re playing. I can’t believe my eyes. They look like they have done a circle. Surely they are true. It is not the place for them, it is profit for others. What I wrote for pill? Does the last level called የሶሻልዝም? For everyone as they want. In this way, the kingdom of Mary has been defeated. If he had been walking down to the oromia forest, he would have brought down ሶሻልዝምን ሶሻልዝምን on the edge of communism and the የካፕታልስቱ of the የካፕታልስቱ. However, the neftegna is going to inherit oromia forest, but it is not to kill the people of oromo people to kill the freedom fighters.

My friend has laid my hand on the grass, which is on the grass, which is on the grass. I don’t understand. I asked for you to see something new for me. By the way, this friend had a chance to drive Ethiopia. And I have like this.

” do you see how they sell the fish? He has said the style. He has a melody to share. Mould Melody. I have seen a lot of place. Call me some names for example. Do they say that the cattle that were created there are still the same? These are different. Truly Oromia is a land of paradise ” The enemy of oromia is the enemy of oromia. I have said that it is her property

But today is not yesterday. It was not known that the land of the green land that was called by God was far away from a distance. Those who are known in peace songs are going to be filled with two years of peace.

It is not only God’s blessing from heaven. The bomb is deviated. That Paradise is changing to equality. For the son of man is being punished by sin without knowing or sin. It is painful when the oromo who gives his life to those who give his life to the one who gives his life to his life is painful. I feel like ash fak.

The person who gave authority to the government has given him to the Facebook and said, ” Wollega will be the renaissance of Ethiopia

Amazing he is not. No body can stand against the right side of oromo people. Number 1 will judge as an enemy. Yes it’s amazing people. It’s out of the election. It is shocking that the oromo people who have been talking about Iran and Iran are saying about social media, it is shocking that they are going to be silent about oromia. For those who see the meaning and the result is more than what you see.

The action that is being done on election oromo will be held in one far east country. Is it possible for these people from wollega or ኡዝቤክስታን from wollega? You will be forced to ask yourself. Truly, where is wollega? The country of oromia? Or a far east country?

In this moment, those who are inside and far from the country, she deserves to be praised.

But one must be given to him. There are many who have not tried, but there are many who have not tried. We do not know what we do not know, but they know what they do not know. They are:

Next episode we will be pushed through the next episode. But for now, let me listen to the song of the great artist, let me invite you.

” Mee goondaa ilaalaa

Broken mistake

When they get tired

Death on earth.

Mee Yeeyyii ilaalaa

Sagal event

If you are facaatee

Hole in one hole. “:

Translation

Look at building

Goes online

When I say, one will die for you.

Let’s see wolves

She went nine

She will be mad when I am telling her.

Band will succeed ” like that.

May God protect us from being left like an ant, not like a wolf.

Amen! Amen!

Part 2 continues.

የሩቅ ምሥራቋ ሀገር

ወይም

የኢትዮጵያው ዳርፉር

ክፍል 1

አራት ዓመት ሊሞላው ነው ። የአዳማ ልጅ ከሆነው ምርጥ ጓደኛዬ ጋር ወደ ምዕራብ ኦሮሚያ አመራን። ከሸገር። ይህ ጓደኛዬ ኦሮሞ ነው። አፋን ኦሮሞን ግን አይችልም ። ኦሮሚያንና አፋን ኦሮሞን ለማወቅ ካለው ከፍተኛ ፍላጎት የተነሣ እኔን ከሸገር የሚያስወጣ ሥራ ካለ የራሱን ሥራ ትቶ ከአዳማ ፊንፊኔ ድረስ ይመጣና አብረን እንጓዛለን። እናማ አብረን ኦሮሚያን ዞረናታል። ለነገሩ እኔም በጣም እፈልገው ነበር። ጫወታና ቁምነገር አዋቂ ከመሆኑም በላይ በአብዛኛው የማሽከርከሩ ሃላፊነት በእሱ ላይ ነበር። በርግጥ ጓደኝነታችን ከወንድምነት ቢበልጥ እንጂ የሚያንስ አልነበረም ።

አንድ ቀን ነቀምቴ ነበርን።

Naqamte yaa biyya leeqaa

Lafti dhaabatan gabaadhaa

Nagatte maalittan beekaa

Namni jaallatan badaadhaa

ትርጉም

ነቀምቴ የሌቃ ሀገር

የሚውሉት ገበያ ነው

ጣለችኝ አልገባኝም

የሚወዱት ሰው ጨካኝ ነው። ከማለት ጋር ይቀራረባል።

አዎ ውቧ ነቀምቴ ውስጥ ምሳችንን በልተን ቡናችንን በቅቤ ጠጥተን ሲናበቃ ወደ ምዕራብ ኦሮሚያ ጠቅላይ ፍ/ቤት ግቢ አመራን። ደጃፉ ላይ ከመድረሳችን የዝናቡ መውረድ አንድ ሆነ። ይዝንባል አይገልፀውም ። ያስነካዋል። ያዥጎደጉደዋል ። እንደጉድ ይረግጣል።

ጓደኛዬም ተገረመ። እናም ሥሜን ጠርቶ እንዲህ አለኝ። ” አየህ? በረዶ እየጣለ እኮ አይደለም። ግን ዝናቡ ምን እንደሚያካክል ይታያሃል? ጠርብ ጠርብ ነው የሚያካክለው። ከላይ የሆነ ነገር ተከፍቶ የተዘረገፈ ይመስላል። ለነገሩ ይህ ዝናብ ብቻ ሣይሆን እግዚአብሔር ከቅርብ ርቀት ሆኖ በእጁ የሚለቀው ገፀ-በረከት ሳይሆን አይቀርም ” አለኝ።

ምንም አልሳቅኩም። ለነገሩ እሱም ከልቡ እንደነበር አኳሃኑ ያስታውቅ ነበር። እኔ ግን አውቅ ነበር ።ወለጋ ውብ ሀገር ነው ። ከነቀምቴ አልፈህ ስትሄድ የበለጠ ትገረማለህ። እግዚአብሔር ባርኮት የፈጠረው ምድር። በየመንገዱ የሚታየው የቡና፣ የማንጎ ፣ የሙዝ ተክል ብዛቱና ውበቱ አፍ ያስከፍታል። ዲዴሣን ስትሻገር ለሌላው ቦታ ብርቅ የሆነው አቮካዶ በየሰው ደጃፍ ተከምሮ ሲታይ ግር ቢልህ አይፈረድብህም። የሚፈረድብህ እንዲያውም ኪሎ ሜትር በጨመርክ ቁጥር ወደ ገነት እየተቃረብክ ካልመሰለክ ነው። እዚህ ቦታ ላይ ሆነህ ታዋቂው ደራሲ ተስፋዬ ገ/አቢን ታስታውሳለህ። የቡርቃ ዝምታን አንብበህ ከሆነ።

የቡርቃ ዝምታ በሚባለው መፅሐፉ ላይ የኦሮሚያን ሐብትና ውበት መግለጽ ከቃላት በላይ ሲሆኑበት እንዲህ ብሎ ነበር።

” እግዚአብሔር ድሮ ኦሮሞ የነበረ ሳይሆን አይቀርም ።” በማድላቱ ነው ይህንን ሁሉ ሀብትና ለምለም ሀገር ለኦሮሞ መርጦ የሰጠው ማለቱ ነው። በእርግጥም የተስፍሽ ግምት ምክንያታዊ ነበር። ኦሮሚያ በየትኛውም አቅጣጫ ብትጓዝ የፈጣሪ ፀጋ ነው። ሁሉም ነገር ያስደምማል። እጁን ታጥቦ ነው የሠራት የሚባለው ዓይነት እንደ ማለት ነው።

ባጭሩ የመጫ ኦሮሞዎች የሚኖሩበት የወለጋ ምድር ከቃላት በላይ ነው ። የሰጡትን ሁሉ እጥፍ አድርጎ የሚመልስ የዋቃ ስጦታ ነው። እውነትም ጓደኛዬ እንዳለው። የእግዚአብሔር ገፀ -በረከት ከዚያ ሥፍራ አለ ።

ይህ የመጫ ኦሮዎች ምድር ፍፁም ሠላማዊ ነበር።

አይደለም ሰውና የቤት እንስሳቱ በአከባቢው የሚኖሩ የዱር አራዊቶችም በጣም የተገራ ድስፕልን ያላቸው ናቸው ። ሁሉም ሞልቶ የተረፋቸው ስለሆነ ጥል የለም። አንዱ የሌላውን ቀምቶ መብላት ወይም መውሰድ የሚባል ነገር አይታሰብም። ሁሉም በእርጋታ የድርሻውን ነው የሚወስደው ። ካልሆነም እልፍ ሲል አእላፍ በሽ ነው።

እንዲያውም እዚህ ጋር አንድ ነገር አስታወስኩ። ከዚሁ ጓደኛዬ ጋር ወደ አባ ጅፋር ሀገር እየተጓዝን ነበር። ጊቤን ተሻግረን ወደ ላይ እየወጣን እያለ አንድ ለምለማማ ቦታ ስንደርስ ጓደኛዬ ጥግ ይዤ እንድቆም ጠየቀኝ። ቆምኩና ተከትዬው ወጣሁ። ቦታው ከፍታ ላይ በመሆኑ ዙሪያ ገባውን ያሳያል። ሁሉም አቅጣጫ የተከበበው በአሮንጋዴ ነው። ለምለም። የለመለመ ምድር። በአከባቢው የሚታዩትን የዱር አራዊቶች አመላከተኝ። ዥዋዥዌ ፣ ዝላይ፣ አባሮሽ.. .. የሚጫወቱ መሰለኝ። ዓይነን ማመን አቃተኝ። ክብ ሰርተው ወግ የያዙም ይመስላሉ። በእርግጥ እውነታቸውን ነው። ቦታው አይደለም ለነሱ ለሌላውም ትርፍ ነው። እኔ ለኒን የፃፉት /ኮሚኒዝም / የሶሻልዝም የመጨረሻው ደረጃ የሚባለው እዚህ ይሆን እንዴ ያስብላል። ለሁሉም ሰው እንደየፍላጎቱ። በዚህ አካሄድ መንግሥቱ ሓይለማሪያም ተሸውደዋል ማለት ነው። ወደ ሶቭየት ሕብረት ከመመላለስ ወደ ኦሮሚያ ጫካ ወርዶ ቢሆን ኖሮ ሶሻልዝምን አሰደግፎ ኮሚኒዝም ላይ ፍጥ ባለና የካፕታልስቱ ጎራ ላይ ሃትርክ ባስቆጠረ ነበር። ለነገሩ ነፍጠኛ የኦሮሚያ ጫካ የሚወርደው ሀብትና ንብረቱን ለመዝረፍ አሊያም የኦሮሞ ሕዝብ የነፃነት ታጋዮችን ለመግደል ብቻ ነው።

ጓደኛዬ እጄን ጎትቶ ከአጠገባችን ሣር በመጋጥ ላይ የሚገኘውን የከብት መንጋ አሳየኝ። አልገባኝም። ለኔ አድስ ነገር ስላልታየኝ ጠየኩት። በነገራችን ላይ ይህ ጓደኛዬ ተሽከርካሪ ያከራይ ስለነበር ኢትዮጽን የመዞር እድል ነበረው። እናም እንዲህ አለኝ።

” ሣሩን እንደት እንደሚግጡ አየህ? እስታዬል አለው። አጋጋጣቸው የሆነ ዜማ አለው። የእርጋታ ዜማ ። ብዙ ቦታ አይቻለሁ ።ለምሳሌ እያለ የተወሰኑ ሥሞችን ጠራልኝ። አሁን እውን እዚያ የተፈጠሩ ከብቶች ከእነዚህ እኩል ኖረናል ይላሉ? የነዚህ እኮ ይለያል። እውነትም ኦሮሚያ ምድረ ገነት ናት ” አለኝ። ቀጠለናም የኦሮሚያ ጠላት እራሷ ኦሮሚያ ናት። ሐብት ንብረቷ ነው” አለኝ።

ዛሬ ግን ትናንት አይደለም። እግዚአብሔር ከቅርብ ርቀት ሆኖ ገፀ -በረከት ያወርድላታል የተባለችው ያች ለምለም ምድር እኔ ሳውቃት እንደነበር አይደለችም ። እነዚያ በሠላም ዝማሬ የሚታወቁት አእዋፋት ሠላማቸው ከተናጋ ሁለት ዓመት ሊሞላው ነው።

ከሰማይ የሚዘንብላቸው የፈጣሪ በረከት ብቻ አይደለም ። ቦምብ እየዘነበባቸው ነው። ያ ምድረ ገነት ወደ ሢኦልነት እየተቀየረባቸው ነው። የሰው ልጅ በገዛ ቄዬው በማያውቀው ነገርና ባልፈጸመው ሃጥያት እየተቀጣ ነው። አይደለም የራሱን የሌላው መብት መነካት የለበትም ብሎ ሕይወቱን ለሚሰጠው የመጫ ኦሮሞ የሚደረስለት ሲጠፋ ያማል። አመድ አፋሽ የሆነ ያህል ይሰማኛል።

አሁን መንግሥት ሥልጣን የሰጠው ሰው ገና ከጅምሩ ምንም ኮሽታ ሳይኖር ” ወለጋ የኢትዮጵያ ዳርፉር ትሆናለች “ብሎ በፌስ ቡክ ገፁ ላይ መለጠፉን ከዚህ ቀደምም ገልጬ ነበር።

የሚገርመው እሱ አይደለም። ከኦሮሞ ሕዝብ መብት በተቃራኒ የሚቆም ማንኛዉም አካል ወለጋን ሊወድ አይችልም። ቁጥር 1 ጠላት አድርጎ ይፈርጃል እንጂ ። አዎ የሚገርመው ሕዝቡ ነው። ከመጫ ውጭ ያለው ነው። ዛሬ እንዳጋጣሚ ስለ ኢራን እና አመርካ በማህበራዊ ሚዲያ እየተቀባበሉ የዋሉት ኦሮሞዎች ስለ ኦሮሚያዋ ወለጋ ፀጥ ማለታቸው አስደንጋጭ ነው። ትርጉምና ውጤቱ ለገባው ከአስደንጋጭም በላይ ነው።

በመጫ ኦሮሞ ላይ እየተፈፀመ ያለው ድርጊት በአንዲት ሩቅ ምሥራቅ ሀገር ላይ የተፈፀመ ቢሆን ይቀባበሉታል። ለነዚህ ሰዎች ካዛክስታን ወይም ኡዝቤክስታን ከወለጋ ትቀርባቸው ይሆን? ብለህ እራስህን ለመጠየቅ ትገደዳለህ። እውነትም ወለጋ ወደትነው የሚትገኘው? የኦሮሞዎች ሀገር ? ወይስ ሩቅ ምሥራቅ ሀገር ?

በዚህ አጋጣሚ ከሀገር ውስጥና ሩቅ ሀገር ሆናችሁ ድምፅ እየሆናችው ላላችው ምስጋና ይገባችዋል።

አንድ ነገር ግን ሊሰመርበት ይገባል። ወገኖቼ ብዙ ብዙ ያልተገነዘብነው ሐቅ አለ። እኛ ያላወቅናቸው ባእዳን ግን አሳምረው የሚያውቁውትና ለተቀን ያለእረፍት የሚሰሩበት ። እነሱም፦

በሚቀጥለው ክፍል በስፋት እንዳስሳለን ። ለአሁኑ ግን የእውቋ አርቲስት እልፍነሽ ቀኖ ዜማ ጋብዤያችው ልሰናበት።

” Mee goondaa ilaalaa

Toora galtee yaati

Gaafa xiiqiin dhufu

Waliratti duuti.

Mee Yeeyyii ilaalaa

Sagal taatee yaatii

Yoo xuqan facaatee

Boolla tokkotti duutii. ”

ትርጉም

ገንዳንን እዩት

በመስመር ይሄዳል

ሲነኩት አንዱ ላንዱ ይሞታል ።

እስኪ ተኩላን እዩዋት

ዘጠኝ ሆና ትሄዳለች

ሲነኳት ትበተናለች።

ባንድ ጉድጓድ ትረሸናለች ” እንደ ማለት ነው።

እንደ ጉንዳን ለወገን ሲባል የሚሞት እንጂ እንደ ተኩላ ተበትኖ ከማለቅ ፈጣሪ ይሰውረን።

አሜን! አሜን!

ክፍል 2 ይቀጥላል።

Tulluu Coqorsaa