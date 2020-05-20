የህገ መንግስት አተረጔጎምና ፖለቲካዊ ተፅእኖ – ቆይታ ከዶ/ር ፀጋዬ አራርሳ ጋር

May 20, 2020

የህገ መንግስት አተረጔጎምና ፖለቲካዊ ተፅእኖ – ቆይታ ከዶ/ር ፀጋዬ አራርሳ ጋር

Marii Hayyoota!
Waggaan 5 waggaa meeqaa?
Cartoon ~ Alula Solomon fb

Via:Fekadu Fayisa


Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.