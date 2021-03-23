ከሰሜን ሸዋ ኤፍራታ ግድም ወረዳ ልዩ ሃይሉን የሸሹ ከ2 ሺህ በላይ አርጎባ እና ሙስሊም ወሎዬዎች በጅሌ ጥሙጋ ወረዳ ሉጎ ቀበሌ ተጠለው ይገኛሉ ። ከወሰን ቁርቁር አካባቢ ደግሞ በእምነታቸው ጭምር አማርኛ ተናጋሪ ራሱ ከኦሮሞ ጋር ተፈናቅለዋል ።
This ugly man admitted now after EU officially acknowledge the prsence of Eritrea in Tigray and put sanction on Eritrea .
I dnot tell anyone to attack civilian regardless of their ethinicity, nationality and religion, but I want you restore our heritages, manuscripts and oether valuables. EU must bring supporters of Abiy and Isayas to justice apart from sanctioning Eritrea . Ethiopia should also be sanctioned if they condemn the genocide in Tigray and Oromia .
Eritrea should cease to exist as country from 2021 , country killing Tigray , Oromia and the rest They also marched to fight gainst Oromia, OLA. They are damn enemies of Ethiopia let alone Tigray.
I wil work with nayone who dimantle eritrea I ndot mean against civilians but dnot want them to exist as a nation beggars