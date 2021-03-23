ከሰሜን ሸዋ ኤፍራታ ግድም ወረዳ ልዩ ሃይሉን የሸሹ ከ2 ሺህ በላይ አርጎባ እና ሙስሊም ወሎዬዎች በጅሌ ጥሙጋ ወረዳ ሉጎ ቀበሌ ተጠለው ይገኛሉ

March 23, 2021

ከሰሜን ሸዋ ኤፍራታ ግድም ወረዳ ልዩ ሃይሉን የሸሹ ከ2 ሺህ በላይ አርጎባ እና ሙስሊም ወሎዬዎች በጅሌ ጥሙጋ ወረዳ ሉጎ ቀበሌ ተጠለው ይገኛሉ ። ከወሰን ቁርቁር አካባቢ ደግሞ በእምነታቸው ጭምር አማርኛ ተናጋሪ ራሱ ከኦሮሞ ጋር ተፈናቅለዋል ።

Temesgen Gemechu

  1. This ugly man admitted now after EU officially acknowledge the prsence of Eritrea in Tigray and put sanction on Eritrea .

    I dnot tell anyone to attack civilian regardless of their ethinicity, nationality and religion, but I want you restore our heritages, manuscripts and oether valuables. EU must bring supporters of Abiy and Isayas to justice apart from sanctioning Eritrea . Ethiopia should also be sanctioned if they condemn the genocide in Tigray and Oromia .

    Eritrea should cease to exist as country from 2021 , country killing Tigray , Oromia and the rest They also marched to fight gainst Oromia, OLA. They are damn enemies of Ethiopia let alone Tigray.

    I wil work with nayone who dimantle eritrea I ndot mean against civilians but dnot want them to exist as a nation beggars

