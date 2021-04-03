#ከመተከል እስከ #ወሎ የኢትዮጵያ ሰባዊ መብት ኮሚሽን የማያውቃቸው የኦሮሞ ቤቶች!! April 3, 2021 #ከመተከል እስከ #ወሎ የኢትዮጵያ ሰባዊ መብት ኮሚሽን የማያውቃቸው የኦሮሞ ቤቶች!! “የኢትዮጵያ ድንበር” የሚል አዲስ ዘፈን! የኢትዮጵያ ድንበር አክሱም ነው? ውቕሮ? ሳመረ? ማይጨው? ሽረ? መቐለ? ሰቆጣ? ለነገሩ እንጂ የትግራይ ምድር መሆኑ ግልጥ ነዉ። ስለዚህ “የኢትዮጵያ ድንበር” የሚለዉ ሐረግ የኢትዮጵያ ምድር እንደሆነ ማንንም አያሳሲቲም!! የግዜ ጉዳይ እንጂ አታመልጡም!!
የሥነ ልቦና ችግር ያእንዳለባቹ ለዓለም ቁልጭ ብሎ እየታየዉ ነዉ፥አዘኩላቹ፥፥እንዴት ማለት ጥሩ ነዉ፥፥መንደርና ጎጥ እየለያቹ ታለቃቅሳላቹ ፥ምንድ ነዉ ችግራቹ በየትኛዉ ቀን ነዉ የተለከፋችሁት ፥ይሄ ወያኔ ስነ ልቦናችሁን እንደጎዳዉ አሁን ነዉ የታየኝ፥፥ምን አይነት አባዜ አፍዛደንግዝ ነዉ አንዳንድ የናንተዉ አልቃሾች አረቄ ከፈሰሰበት ከሀብታሞች ሰፈር መርጠዉ ነዉ የሚያለቅሱት ሲባል እንሰማ ነበር የናንተዉ ባሰ ፤አናንት የሸዋ መኳንንት በምንስ በላቹ እኛስ በሽሮአችን እናንተስ ባሳቹ ተብሎ ነበር ፥አሁንም የአማራ ልሂቃን በጎጠኝነት እናንተን የሚያህል የለም፥የኦሮሞ፥የሺናሻ፥የቅማንት፥የትግራዋይ፥የአገዉ ህይወት ነፍሱ ለናንተ የሸረሪት ነፍስ መስሎ ነዉ የሚሰማቹ፥ግብዞች፥ለእኛ የአማራዉም የኦሮሞ፥የሺናሻ፥የቅማንት፥የትግራዋይ፥የአገዉ ህይወት አንድ ክቡር ናቸው፥፥የፈጠራቸዉ አምላክ ያላሳነሳቸዉ ያላበላለጣቸዉ እኛ ምን አግብቶን እንደናንተ የደረጃ እርከን የምናበጅላቸዉ፥የአማራ ጠላቶች እንድና አንድ ነዉ ይኀዉም የአማራ ልሂቃን፥
Perversion of facts by VOA English to Defame the Amhara Militia: The Case of the Mai-Kadra Massacre Survivors Borkena
March 17, 2021
ዝነኛው: ኢትዮጵያዊ:: March 18, 2021 At 1:08 pm
The American tax payers are financing the voice of America (VOA) to be streamed around the globe for Good Samaritan of America & the America people . However VOA is being used since it’s establishment to create political ambivalence, political disobedience and overthrowing governments in the BLACK CONTINENT of AFRICA, including ETHIOPIA.
The Ethiopian section of VOA is packed by extremists of ethnic, Oromos and Tigrayans and other anti ETHIOPIAN elements, some of them who had picked up weapons and fought on the side of TPLF and separatist Oromo liberation front. I believe the VOA requires applicants from ETHIOPIAN origin to have an experience in the field of journalism , political radical activism , belonging to an anti Ethiopian radical domestic terrorist organization from within and without the country and so forth. If you think about the system the VOA uses to divide ETHIOPIA, it uses the ethnic line of languages and dialects to broadcast their propaganda in one country, directly or indirectly, advertently or inadvertently giving authenticities to these separatists terrorist groups in Ethiopia, to which the American government would have labeled them as such if they were to be Americans and or was done to Americans.
To this very day, if you read or listen to VOA’s gestapo style propaganda against the land of ETHIOPIA, you would think & believe, you are reading and listening to that of the Second World War’s leaders of fascist Benito Mussolini’s and Adolf Hitler’s gestapo propaganda machines.
America’s supposed democratic government? Picks and chooses which dictators and terrorist governments to sleep with and or be allied with. Take the case of Saudi Arabia, during the 911 terror attack 15 of the 19 attackers were Saudi Arabian citizens, not only that, the 911 investigative commission found out and came to a solid provable evidence that the Saudi Arabian government, the royal families financed the actual attack on the USA, but then, who gets bombarded and disseminated with the most sophisticated weapons and war machines the world have never seen? You gusset it wrong! Not Saudi Arabia, but one of the poorest country in the world AFGHANISTAN and IRAQ. If there is anyone out there with English proficiency, please define terrorism for me
ኢትዮጵያ: ታበፅህ: እደዊሃ: ሐበ: እግዚአብሔር::