እውነቱ ይህ ነው ምንም አይነት ዋስትና ሊሰጠን የሚችል መንግስት ያለንም። #ለመግደልና ለማሰር ነው የተደራጁት።

October 27, 2020
 
….እውነቱ ይህ ነው ምንም አይነት ዋስትና ሊሰጠን የሚችል መንግስት ያለንም።
#ለመግደልና_ለማሰር ነው የተደራጁት።
 
Obbo Muussaa Adam Jedhama
Hayyuu Seenaa,Barsiisa Seenaatiifi Miseensa Adda Bilisa Baasa Ummata Affaari.Akkuma Alarraa Galeen Walgahii Kora Sabaa Dhaabbolii Siyaasaa Alaa Galanii Goyyoota Sadihiif Waliin Teenye.Qaamanis Walgarree Seenaa Irratti Waan Tokko Gaafadhee Deebiis irraa Argadhe. Xiqqo Turee PPtti Makamee Abiyyirraa Angoo Walitti Qabaa Dhabbota Siyaasaa Itoophiyaa Ta’ee Muudame.Keessa Bubbullaan Haalli Siyaasa PP Walxaxaa Ta’ee Galuufii Dinnaan Amma Keessa Galee,Dhaamsa Gabaabduu Tana Amaariffaan Ummataaf Ifa Godhe.
Baga Deebite Musa.
<<….እውነቱ ይህ ነው ምንም አይነት ዋስትና ሊሰጠን የሚችል መንግስት ያለንም።
#ለመግደልና_ለማሰር ነው የተደራጁት።>>

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.