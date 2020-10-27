….እውነቱ ይህ ነው ምንም አይነት ዋስትና ሊሰጠን የሚችል መንግስት ያለንም።
#ለመግደልና_ለማሰር ነው የተደራጁት።
Obbo Muussaa Adam Jedhama
Hayyuu Seenaa,Barsiisa Seenaatiifi Miseensa Adda Bilisa Baasa Ummata Affaari.Akkuma Alarraa Galeen Walgahii Kora Sabaa Dhaabbolii Siyaasaa Alaa Galanii Goyyoota Sadihiif Waliin Teenye.Qaamanis Walgarree Seenaa Irratti Waan Tokko Gaafadhee Deebiis irraa Argadhe. Xiqqo Turee PPtti Makamee Abiyyirraa Angoo Walitti Qabaa Dhabbota Siyaasaa Itoophiyaa Ta’ee Muudame.Keessa Bubbullaan Haalli Siyaasa PP Walxaxaa Ta’ee Galuufii Dinnaan Amma Keessa Galee,Dhaamsa Gabaabduu Tana Amaariffaan Ummataaf Ifa Godhe.
Baga Deebite Musa.
<<….እውነቱ ይህ ነው ምንም አይነት ዋስትና ሊሰጠን የሚችል መንግስት ያለንም።
#ለመግደልና_ለማሰር ነው የተደራጁት።>>
Activists in Oromia were alone to oppose the political direction of PP at z beginning! Now others are joining them though it is too late!!
The country needs a national dialogue!! PP is becoming z new dictator of z Horn!! Release all political leaders!!
Stop crying selectively!! https://t.co/XbULJzdphn
— Dagnachew (@Harmuema) October 27, 2020
Preach brother, preach…even if it’s from the dark 🔦 whole they throw you in… @Abbaacabsa pic.twitter.com/b7Eu3JHpIX
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) October 27, 2020
Be the first to comment