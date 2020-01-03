እንኳን ደስ አላችሁ!! CONGRATULATIONS!

ጤና ሚኒስቴር የአዲስ አበባ ዩኒቨርስቲ ለዶ/ር ዋቅጋሪ ዴሬሳ አመንቴ የፕሮፌሰርነት ማዕረግ በመስጠቱ የተሰማውን ደስታ ይገልጻል፡፡

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is very pleased to offer heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Wakgari Deressa Amente on his promotion to the rank of Full Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health on approval by Addis Ababa University Board of Governors on 28 Dec 2019.

Prof. Wakgari is recognized for his dedicated and outstanding contributions to the teaching, research and community services. Besides the academic activities and research accomplishments with 110 articles and book chapters, he has made magnificent contributions to the malaria control program being involved in different positions and capacities at zonal, regional and national levels. He has made significant contributions to the training of health professionals in malaria control program planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and health research methods and ethics training.

In collaboration with the MoH, he has led and coordinated different national research projects and surveys. Most recently, Prof. Wakgari has been actively engaged in the revision of the national health policy, the 2018 mid-term review of the HSTP I, the 2019 Ethiopia Mini DHS and the preparation of HSTP II (2020-2024).

The MoH believes that the promotion of Prof. Wakgari would have never been materialized without years of hard work, dedication, and discipline, and he very much deserves the recognition and responsibility of the position. May this promotion be the perfect inspiration for him to make an even bigger contribution to academia, research communities and the health sector in Ethiopia and beyond.

Congratulations again!

Ministry of Health,Ethiopia