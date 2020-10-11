ችግር እና ብልጥግና በሁለት ጽንፎች ያሉ፤ የማይታረቁ ሀሳቦች ናቸው (በነሱ ግንዛቤ)፡፡

መሬት ላይ ያለው ብልጥግና ፓርቲ ሳይሆን ብልጥግና ቸርች ነው … እየመራን ያለው ደግሞ ነብይ አብይ ነው፡፡ ይህ እውነት ካልመሰላችሁ ነብይ እስራኤል ዳንሳ የተናገረውን ከታች ያለውን ቭድዮ ማየት ትችላላችሁ!!!

While speaking to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, Muferihat Kamil Ahmed — Abiy’s Minister for peace has called on both federal and Tigray governments ‘to come to the negotiating table and resolve their differences’.

However, it is not clear if its just a lip service or if Abiy is changing course, especially, it was only a few days ago that he dangerously escalated the situation when he moved to cut the budget subsidies to the region.

But it is sad to see Speaker Aden Farah and other Somali leaders, including Mustafa, dragged in front of the camera every time Abiy wants to escalate his beef with his former patrons to only send a few days later a calm, soft-spoken woman that comes out more serious and authoritative.

The raging debate within Somalis and many have been asking my thoughts, is ‘where is ONLF’? What’re their positions on the current political crisis in Ethiopia? Why are they silent on the difficulties faced by their most important allies; OLF, OFC and so on?

And here are my thoughts:

1. ONLF thinks it can wait on the sidelines and avoid contentious political issues of the day. And come election time, they think they will easily walk into victory by only opposing Mustafa and other #PP collaborators.

2. According to their calculations, which apparently lacks perspective and vision, they don’t wanna risk provoking Abiy’s wrath like their counterparts in Oromia and elsewhere. They’re extremely frightened by the nasty prisons and vicious security agencies of the ’old Imperial state’.

3. Most of the front’s leadership is dominated by ‘diaspora dinosaurs’ who not only have limited insight about Ethiopian politics’ inner workings but are also ‘too tired to face the music’ when their political engagement ‘pushes the limit’ and endangers the status quo.

4. They naively think that Abiy will let them have it and easily take on Mustafa and his other PP yesmen. They naively think he is down for legitimate, free and fair elections or that he will hand them the keys to the region even if their dream of sleepwalking to victory succeeds.

5. ONLF still have the same Guerrilla mentality during the liberation wars seething into its politics when the time calls mass mobilization, bold politics and alliance building.

6. ONLF’s ‘duck and hide’ strategy betrays the decades’ long alliances, partnerships and platforms it was party to. When they choose to stay quiet, they tend not to understand that in Ethiopia nothing happens in a vacuum; meaning, what happens in Ambo, Awassa or Sodo tends to move Jigjiga.