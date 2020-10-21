በሱማሌ ክልል የኦጋዴን ነፃ አውጪ ግንባር አመራሮች በፀጥታ ሀይሎች መታሰራቸው ተገለፀ።

October 21, 2020

The number of wrong moves by some OLF members far exceeding the number of good moves

Eritrean Press

Ethiopia: {ውስጥ አዋቂ} የኤርትራው ሰላይ በሲኤምሲ!፣ የኢሳያስ ስላዮች ያልተነገር ጉድ!!

