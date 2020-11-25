“ሰበር ዜና: የፍንፍኔዋ ሲዲሴ ኢቢሳ ታሰረች: ኦሮሞ ነኝ ማለት ብቻ በኢትዮጵያ ዉስጥ ለእስር ይዳርጋል!
ሲዲሴ ኢቢሳን ብዙዎቻችሁ የምታስታዉሱኣት ይመስለኛል። የኦሮሞ ነጻነት ግንባር (ኦነግ) በፍንፍኔ ለአማርኛ ተናጋሪ የኦሮሞ ተወላጆች ባዘጋጀዉ የዉይይት መድረክ ላይ ተገኝታ ግጥም አቅርባ ነበር። ሲዲሴ ማንነተዋን ከማክበርና ከመዉደድ ሌላ ለማንም ጥላቻ የሌላት ድንቅ የኦሮሞ ልጅ ናት። ኦሮሞነትን እያሳደደ ያለዉ አሃዳዊ ቡድን ትላንት ማታ አስሮኣታል። እንጊድህ ኦሮሞ ነኝ ማለት ጥፋት ሆኖ የሚያሳስር ደረጃ ላር መድረሳችንን እወቁት። መንግስት ነኝ ባዩ የሽፍታ ቡድን ሲዲሴ ሲያፍን የእጅ ስልክዋን ነጠቀዋታል። የእጅ ስልክዋም ላይ የምትጠቀማቸዉ የሶሻል ሚዲያ አፖች ONLINE እንደሆነች እያሳዩ በመሆኑ ሲዲሴን ኣገኘን ብላችሁ ከአብይ አህመድ ደህንነቶች ጋር እንዳታወሩ ጥንቃቄ አድርጉ። ( Tsegaye hailu)”
By Awol Kassim Allo
“Since coming to power, Abiy frequently spoke of Ethiopia’s past glory and magnified the perceived greatness of its controversial emperors and princes. In his first official statement as prime minister, he described Emperor Menelik II, the controversial founder of the modern Ethiopian state whose southward territorial expansion was accompanied by widespread atrocities, as a “great leader”. During a support rally organised by his supporters, he told the audience, “I have no doubt Ethiopia will return to its former national glory” in an apparent derision for the current constitutional settlement.
His vision of the future feeds off of a disturbing infatuation with chauvinist imperial nationalism and a romanticisation of a deeply problematic past that left intergenerational trauma for those who historically existed on the periphery of political life. In Abiy’s promise of renewed greatness, one hears the derision and disdain with which he holds the current constitutional settlement and its guiding ideologies.”
Be the first to comment