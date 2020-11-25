“ሰበር ዜና: የፍንፍኔዋ ሲዲሴ ኢቢሳ ታሰረች: ኦሮሞ ነኝ ማለት ብቻ በኢትዮጵያ ዉስጥ ለእስር ይዳርጋል!

“Since coming to power, Abiy frequently spoke of Ethiopia’s past glory and magnified the perceived greatness of its controversial emperors and princes. In his first official statement as prime minister, he described Emperor Menelik II, the controversial founder of the modern Ethiopian state whose southward territorial expansion was accompanied by widespread atrocities, as a “great leader”. During a support rally organised by his supporters, he told the audience, “I have no doubt Ethiopia will return to its former national glory” in an apparent derision for the current constitutional settlement.