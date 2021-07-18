ሰበር! ወጣት አማኑኤልን መሀል አደባባይ ላይ የገደለው የሽመልስ ወታደር የ ኦሮሞ ነፃነት ጦር እጅ ውስጥ ገባ።

July 18, 2021
ሰበር! ወጣት አማኑኤልን መሀል አደባባይ ላይ የገደለው የሽመልስ ወታደር የ ኦሮሞ ነፃነት ጦር እጅ ውስጥ ገባ።
Ezekiel Gebissa

Jaal Booruun kaleessaa Diddaa Master Plan irratti harka qullaa falmachuun Qillinxootti dararamaa tureetu har’ammoo Jaallan haqaa waliin falmachaa jira,Qeerroon Bosona jira.
WBOn haa waaru.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New information about the war going on in northern Ethiopia.
What is going on inside the prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration important information
Why is the Somali special force taken to the land of Amhara?
The program is being presented by heavy men Mr. Basey and Mr. Hubeeye Ahmed) Hamse.

