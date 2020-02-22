መቅረት አይቻልም‼️በነገው እለት ፍንፍኔ ያለ በተለይ አፋን ኦሮሞ መናገር የማይችል የፍንፍኔ ተወላጅ በጉለሌ ኦነግ ድ/ቤት

Jette Qeerron!

Jawar Mohammed Mee Tuqaa

Jawar Mohammed Mee Tuqaa

FINFINNEE!

Finfinneen Seenanis Seeranis Teenya

Finfinneen Lolaanis Tolaanis Teenya

Jette Qeerron

Sangoota biyyoota alaatii bitamani.

“Wayyaanee or nafxanya is still terrorizing our people. For how long the Oromo people allow to be mistreated by the criminal Ethiopian government? The neo-nafxanya government must be overthrown and replaced by an independent Oromia government, a government for the people and by the people. It is time for a popular uprising to get rid off Menelik lI. My people, say enough is enough before it is too late. The Oromo from the East can show the way now.” Dr Asafa Jalata



መቅረት አይቻልም‼️

~ በነገው እለት ፍንፍኔ ያለ በተለይ አፋን ኦሮሞ መናገር የማይችል የፍንፍኔ ተወላጅ በጉለሌ ኦነግ ድ/ቤት ተገኝቶ በዚህ ታሪካዊ ውይይት ተሳታፊ እንዲሆን ተጋብዟል። አድራሻ፦ ፖሊስ መኮንኖች ክበብ ፊትለፊት ኪያሜድ ኮሌጅ አጠገብ።

ሰዓት፦3፡00 ቦታ፦ጉለሌ ኦነግ ፅ/ቤት Abbaa Qabeenyaa Dinquu Dayyasaa Fii Prof. Bumeddiiniin Gumaacha Taasifame.

