October 11, 2020

መስከረም 30 ቦኃላ መንግስት የለም ማለት መሳሪያ የታጠቀ የወንበዴ ቡድን የለም ማለት አይደለም

KMN Kush Media Network

While speaking to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, Muferihat Kamil Ahmed — Abiy’s Minister for peace has called on both federal and Tigray governments ‘to come to the negotiating table and resolve their differences’.
However, it is not clear if its just a lip service or if Abiy is changing course, especially, it was only a few days ago that he dangerously escalated the situation when he moved to cut the budget subsidies to the region.
But it is sad to see Speaker Aden Farah and other Somali leaders, including Mustafa, dragged in front of the camera every time Abiy wants to escalate his beef with his former patrons to only send a few days later a calm, soft-spoken woman that comes out more serious and authoritative.
– Mohamed Olad

