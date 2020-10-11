መስከረም 30 ቦኃላ መንግስት የለም ማለት መሳሪያ የታጠቀ የወንበዴ ቡድን የለም ማለት አይደለም

The same TV broadcaster that once called for genocide, implicated in soliciting funds from #Ethiopia‘s arch enemy—Egypt and are now Abiy’s fulltime chesleaders as the poster child of their preferred politics & country are now beating the drumms of war & urging him to crush #TPLF. pic.twitter.com/27IVBaIRK8 — Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) October 10, 2020

While speaking to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, Muferihat Kamil Ahmed — Abiy’s Minister for peace has called on both federal and Tigray governments ‘to come to the negotiating table and resolve their differences’.

However, it is not clear if its just a lip service or if Abiy is changing course, especially, it was only a few days ago that he dangerously escalated the situation when he moved to cut the budget subsidies to the region.

But it is sad to see Speaker Aden Farah and other Somali leaders, including Mustafa, dragged in front of the camera every time Abiy wants to escalate his beef with his former patrons to only send a few days later a calm, soft-spoken woman that comes out more serious and authoritative.