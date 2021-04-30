ለአቶ ልደቱ አያሌው እንኳን ደስ አለህ!!

Russia, Ethiopia set to ink deal on Sputnik V supplies, says ambassador
አምባገነኑ ኢሳያስ አፈወርቂ ቅጥር ነፈሰገዳይ የኤርትራን መከላከያ ሰራዊት በግልጽ ከአብይ አህመድ ብልጽግና ቡድን ገዳይ ሃይሎች ጎን ለጎን አሰልፎ ኦሮምያ ዉስጥ በተለያዩ ዞኖች የኦሮሞን ሕዝብ እየወጋና ደም እያፈሰሰ መሆኑ በተጨባጭ ተረጋግጧል።
